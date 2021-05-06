Donate

We represent and inspire people-to-people links between our nations

Find out more about us

Our latest updates

New Funding for 2050 Climate Group & Malawi Youth Climate Leaders Project

Read more

Success! Prof Kambalu’s John Chilembwe statue to be placed in Trafalgar Square

Read more

'Malawi quick guide to Mental health' App launched

Read more

Supporting schools

We support over 200 schools with their partnerships.

COVID-19 Hub

Latest situation, perspectives, resources & support in Malawi & Scotland.

Governance strengthening

Let's make 2020 all about governance strengthening.

Our events

Join one of our upcoming forums on education, agriculture and more.

Become a member

Do you have a link with, or an interest in, Malawi?

Youth Festival 2021

All the news from our digital youth festival.

Our members

R.S. Garrow Ltd Tracy Morse St Maurice's High School Rare Charity Water For All Africa Opportunity International

Today, more than 109,000 Scots and 208,000 Malawians are actively involved in community-led partnerships between our two nations making this one of the world's strongest north-south people-to-people links.

See our membership

Latest news

The African Link Committee at Lockerbie Academy launch digital fundraiser

05 Jul 2021

Success! Prof Kambalu’s John Chilembwe statue to be placed in Trafalgar Square

05 Jul 2021

New Funding for 2050 Climate Group & Malawi Youth Climate Leaders Project

02 Jul 2021

Read more of our news

Events

Upcoming events

More upcoming events

Past events

More past events

Latest video spotlight

The first episode of People to People Podcast will be released on 06/05/2021. Here's a video message direct from the hosts of The People to People Podcast, Hazel and Chimzy!

Subscribe/ Trailer on
Apple - https://apple.co/3tL6UMq
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3awipQ6
Google - https://bit.ly/3dIa7GZ

Or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Find further videos on our YouTube page including meeting highlights, Youth festival podcasts and webinars, our #COP26Voices series and more.

Become a member

We exist to inspire the people and organisations of Scotland to be involved with Malawi in an informed, coordinated and effective way for the benefit of both nations.

Join us

Flags

Subscribe to our email newsletter

Get the latest Scotland-Malawi news, updates, forums and events direct to your inbox.

Subscribe now

Join our newsletter