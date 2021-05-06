Our latest updates
We support over 200 schools with their partnerships.
Latest situation, perspectives, resources & support in Malawi & Scotland.
Let's make 2020 all about governance strengthening.
Join one of our upcoming forums on education, agriculture and more.
Do you have a link with, or an interest in, Malawi?
All the news from our digital youth festival.
Our members
Today, more than 109,000 Scots and 208,000 Malawians are actively involved in community-led partnerships between our two nations making this one of the world's strongest north-south people-to-people links.
The African Link Committee at Lockerbie Academy launch digital fundraiser
05 Jul 2021
Success! Prof Kambalu’s John Chilembwe statue to be placed in Trafalgar Square
05 Jul 2021
New Funding for 2050 Climate Group & Malawi Youth Climate Leaders Project
02 Jul 2021
Meet your local MP / MSP20 Jul 2021 More details
Reconstitution/ AGM, 17th June 202117 Jun 2021 More details
Youth and School Consultations26 May 2021 More details
The first episode of People to People Podcast will be released on 06/05/2021. Here's a video message direct from the hosts of The People to People Podcast, Hazel and Chimzy!
Subscribe/ Trailer on
Apple - https://apple.co/3tL6UMq
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3awipQ6
Google - https://bit.ly/3dIa7GZ
Or wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Find further videos on our YouTube page including meeting highlights, Youth festival podcasts and webinars, our #COP26Voices series and more.
We exist to inspire the people and organisations of Scotland to be involved with Malawi in an informed, coordinated and effective way for the benefit of both nations.
